Two people are in hospital after being stabbed in Manchester city centre.Emergency services were called to the scene on Swan Street, near Shudehill, at around 6am on Sunday morning (November 26) to reports of a stabbing.

Two victims were taken to hospital from the scene. The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Two men - aged 21 and 26 - were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.Both were taken to custody for questioning.

This afternoon, a cordon remains in place around a number of buildings on Swan Street.

Forensics officers and Tactical Aid Unit officers have been pictured carrying out investigations on the scene.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact GMP.A spokesperson for GMP said: "Greater Manchester Police were called to Shudehill in the city centre at around 6am on Sunday 26th November to reports of a stabbing. Officers responded quickly and arrested a 21-year-old and a 26-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and both remain in custody for questioning."Two victims are currently receiving treatment in hospital, with the extent of the injuries still unknown fully at this time. A scene remains place but is due to close soon while enquiries continue."Anyone with information that may help is asked to call 101, quoting 653/261123. Alternatively details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111."

