Hozier, Madness, Courteeners and James, accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Choir, will all headline Lytham Festival 2024.

The North West’s biggest live music festival is bringing top names to the region for the five night event in Summer 2024.

North West stars Rick Astley, Johnny Marr and Courteeners are amongst the top acts.

More special guests are yet to be announced.

Rick Astley will be performing at Lytham Festival in July 2024 Credit: PA

Lytham Festival 2024 will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday 3 to Saturday 7 July 2024.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: "We love to announce the line up for Lytham Festival and once again, I am delighted we are going to bring an eclectic mix of artists to Lytham Green next summer.

"From the opening night with Hozier to closing with James, and Courteeners and Madness in between, there really is something for everyone. Mixed with that is a list of amazing special guests and support artists who will appeal to a wide range of music fans and make for very different but equally as brilliant nights."

The event will take place over five nights Credit: Lytham Festival

The opening night of Lytham Festival on 3 July will see internationally acclaimed Irish singer songwriter Hozier take to the stage, supported by Brittany Howard.

Friday night will see the already announced Manchester-based guitar band Courteeners perform their only North of England headline show of the summer with support from English pop-rock outfit The Kooks and indie pop riser Nieve Ella.

The Courteeners

All their albums have gone Top 10 and earlier this year, their 2008 debut album St. Jude reached Number 1 for the very first time with its 15th anniversary.

Saturday will see the return of one of Lytham Festival’s most popular artists, Madness. They headlined Lytham back in 2017 and have a career spanning five decades.

They are supported by another returning artist, Rick Astley. It’s 11 years since he performed on Lytham Green.

Joining Madness and Rick Astley will be Liverpudlian hitmakers Lightning Seeds. It is 35 years since they first hit the charts and the Lytham audience can expect to singalong to a string of hits including Life of Riley, Lucky You and football anthem Three Lions.

The closing night of Lytham Festival on 7 July will see a 2024 UK festival exclusive from indie legends James accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Choir.

Supporting them will be founding member of The Smiths, Manchester's Johnny Marr.

