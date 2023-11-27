A school on Merseyside has been forced to close after it was vandalised over the weekend.

Rainford High School in St Helens announced it would be closed on Monday 27 November, due to a group of "unidentified individuals" breaking in on the evening of Saturday 25 November and causing a "significant amount of criminal damage."

Merseyside Police are currently investigating the incident, but have not yet made any arrests.

Due to the ongoing investigation, as well as the ongoing cleanup of the damaged areas, the school has been forced to shut.

In an Instagram post, Rainford High asked its followers if anyone could lend the school an industrial carpet cleaner to assist with the clean up, as "a small household one would not work."

Rainford High Schools call for an industrial carpet cleaner

Despite the school being closed, a scheduled Year 13 Criminology Exam which will still be taking place.

The school plans to be open by 28 November.

The vandalism has been met with outcry from members of the Rainford community, with the Parish Council Chairman Chris Lamb labelling the damage "reckless" and "appalling".

He said: "I was both shocked and appalled to hear about the incident at Rainford High overnight.

"The disruption to learning, delayed educational programme and the emotional impact this will have on both pupils and the increased financial burden on families who will now have to take time off work, much of it unpaid is hard to put a figure in.

"The reckless nature of these criminals creates an impact that will ripple through our community and beyond.

"All of us at Rainford Parish Council fully support Mr Young and his team to get the school up and running again as soon as possible."

