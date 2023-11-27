Police are appealing for information following what they call a 'targeted attack' on a family of four in Stockport.

Officers say the family, including two young children, were attacked while in their car on Blandford Road on Friday 24 November at around 9pm.

The two suspects, believed to be males, used weapons to damage the vehicle before leaving the scene towards Green Lane in a dark coloured car.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the injuries the family sustained were not life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Constable Lauren Snook of GMP’s Stockport said:

"We have spent all weekend investigating a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible for committing a reckless act which could have had far more serious consequences.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage in the moments leading up to, during or after the attack around Norris Hill Drive or Blandford Road.

"Our enquiries suggest the offenders in their vehicle were parked on Blandford Road from around 4:30-7:15pm, before returning at around 9pm. This means we believe people might have dashcam footage when on their journeys that could assist with our investigation.

"We are determined to bring these offenders to justice for the shocking actions that has left a family understandably upset and worried. They are being supported throughout but we are hoping the local community can assist us further, as any bit of detail, however small, could be the key bit of evidence we need to take this further."

