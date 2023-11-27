A man has been arrested after up to 60 parked cars were damaged in the space of one evening in Wigan.

On Tuesday November 21, multiple vehicles in the Ince and Scholes area were scratched or damaged, with potentially more having gone unnoticed.

Greater Manchester Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in the Merseyside area on suspicion of criminal damage.

The arrest came after officers looked through CCTV and doorbell footage.

Inspector Michael Crosthwaite, from GMP's Wigan district, said: "Criminal damage on a scale like this is incredibly concerning, and I know that residents will have been worrying about the safety of their property.

" However, I want people to be assured that we have worked flat-out, and I hope this quick arrest demonstrates our commitment to investigating and tackling crimes.

" We are still appealing for any information – if you believe your vehicle has been damaged, you can get in touch with us for advice and guidance."

People can report information to police by calling 101, or by visiting gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.