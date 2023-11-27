The family of a pensioner who died after being hit by a by a number of cars in Cheshire say they are heartbroken.

At around 8.17pm on Monday 20 November police were called to reports of a collision on the A50 in High Legh, near Knutsford, close to the junction of Swineyard Lane.

Officers attended the scene and on arrival they found that 85-year-old Douglas Burke had been hit a number of vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have released a tribute which said:

" Douglas was enjoying his retirement, travelling around the UK and Europe when not playing golf or meeting with friends.

" He was a loving husband, father, brother, and granddad, and we are all heartbroken by his loss.

" He will be missed by many people around the world."

Enquiries in relation to the collision remain ongoing and anyone with any information or video footage which mat aid the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us , quoting IML- 1695711.