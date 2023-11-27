Six people have been arrested and the bomb squad called out after a number of unknown substances were found at a house in Cheshire.

At around 7am on Monday 27 November, officers from Cheshire Police conducted a warrant in the Longridge area of Knutsford.

A number of substances were found in the address and five men, aged 23, 24, 24, 29 and 58, along with a 22-year-old woman, are all in police custody.

Emergency services are at the scene Credit: MEN Media

Fire and ambulance are in attendance at the scene and a 100-metre cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure.

Bomb disposal experts are also in attendance to help establish the nature of the substances found.

A number of homes have been evacuated, with reception centre for those moved out of their homes set up at Knutsford Leisure Centre.

Cheshire Police say further details will be provided when available.