A former university student has denied preparing acts of terrorism allegedly involving a manifesto, explosives, and homemade firearms.

Jacob Graham, from Norris Green in Liverpool, appeared before the Old Bailey in London accused of buying items and getting instructions to make lethal firearms and ammunition between 1 May 2022 and 16 May 2023.

He is alleged to have owned materials to make explosive substances, and composed drafts of a manifesto as part of his preparations.

He is also accused of possessing terrorist documents on subjects such as training a militia unit and "100 deadly skills" as well as homemade ammunition.

In June 2023, the 19-year-old was charged with two counts of preparation for acts of terrorism, two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, and four counts of possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist.

He appeared by video link from Forest Bank prison in Salford wearing a blue T-shirt and glasses and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Graham faces a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court from 17 January 2024 before Mr Justice Goose.