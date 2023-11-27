Two people, one a police officer, have been injured in a crash involving a police car in St Helens.

The marked car collided with a black Volkswagen Passat at around 9:30pm on Sunday 26 November on North Road as the patrol car responded to an incident.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not life threatening, while the police officer sustained a serious injury to his arm.

The incident has been referred to police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, or who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch.

They can contact via @MerPolCC on X (Twitter) or "Merseyside Police Contact Centre" on Facebook, with reference 23001193137.