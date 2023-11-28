Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Paul Crone.

A set of David Bowie's lyrics handwritten by the icon himself has been sold at auction for a whopping £72,000.

The handwritten pages were up for auction at Omega Auctions in Newton-Le-Willows and estimated to go for somewhere between £50,000 and £100,000.

They include lyrics for hits 'Rock N' Roll Suicide' and 'Suffragette City' as well as amendments, title, and a note marked 'Bowie Lyrics'.

Bowie originally gave the sheets to Trident studio, along with other original lyrics, so they could be printed onto the album cover.

They were purchased in the early 1980s and loaned to the Victoria and Albert Museum, in London, in 2013.

Between 2013 and 2018, the sheets remained in the exhibition and toured the world.

One side bears title (in Bowie's hand) and lyrics for 'Rock N' Roll Suicide'. Credit: Omega Auctions

Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows say items like this always "fly on the day" and there's a certain sense of anticipation when auctioning them.

Auction manager Dan Muschatelli-Hampson said: "It's one of the most direct access points to that artist that you can get.

"It's as close as you can get to that artist, so they're really sought after by collectors.

"When you have something like handwritten lyrics by David Bowie, it's a safe bet to say they're going to fly out on the day so you do get a feeling when it's something special."

