A man has been jailed and put on the sex offenders register for life after raping and sexually assaulting two women while they were sleeping.

Alan Pickering, 40, of Procter Road, Rock Ferry, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and four years on extended licence. He also signed the sex offenders register for life and handed indefinite restraining orders against the victims.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Pickering raped two victims on multiple occasions between January 2004 and July 2020 in the Chester and Wirral areas.

He was found guilty of five counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault by penetration.

Both victims told police they did not give consent and were asleep when Pickering started raping them.

Pickering continued offending even after they woke up and repeatedly asked him to stop.

The allegations against Pickering’s came to light in 2020 after a report was made to social services at Cheshire West and Chester.

Detective Constable Peel, who led the Cheshire Police investigation: “Firstly I would like to commend the victims for the courage and bravery that they have shown throughout this case.

“I know that Pickering’s offending has had a hugely traumatic impact on the victims and having to give evidence during the trial was not easy for them.

“But thanks to the statements they gave, and the evidence we gathered, the jury were able to see through his lies and he is now finally being held accountable for his actions.”

"In addition to his prison sentence Pickering was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life and handed indefinite restraining orders against the victims."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...