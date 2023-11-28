A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a tram.

The pedestrian was knocked down on King Street, Oldham around 11am on Tuesday 28 November.

No arrests have been made, but a police cordon was in place at Oldham King Street Tram Stop until around 4pm.

During that time trams were not stopping at Oldham King Street and Oldham Central while buses were diverted along other routes.

The Oldham line is now open, but there are still delays on the service.

Danny Vaughan, Transport for Greater Manchester’s head of Metrolink, said: "At around 11am this morning a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a tram on King Street in Oldham, with emergency services arriving quickly at the scene to take the man to hospital."While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, we will support the operator and police with their investigations. Our thoughts are with the man involved and their family at this time."A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 11am on Tuesday, November 28, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a tram and a pedestrian on King Street in Oldham."Emergency services attended the scene... A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries."