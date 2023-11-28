Manchester City has unveiled a permanent tribute to legendary trio Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee outside the Etihad Stadium, commemorating their combined 30 years of football service to the club.

The bronze artwork of the men captures three of the most popular players in the club's history in poses that are characteristic of their styles of play.

The names of all 29 players who contributed to this trophy-winning period when City won the First Division title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup, are also inscribed on a bronze plate on the statue.

The names of the players are engraved on the plinth Credit: Manchester City Football Club

The installation was created by world-renowned sculptor David Williams-Ellis, and measures almost 4.5 metres high (14.5 feet) and four metres wide (13 feet), with an approximate weight of 2,000 kilos (4,409 pounds).

Manchester City’s Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "This statue honours three players who are unquestionably City legends and have deservedly earned a special place in the history of the Club and hearts of the whole City family."

Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee Credit: Manchester City Football Club

Mike Summerbee said: "This is a truly special moment for me and my family. I joined Manchester City in 1965 and it is the best decision I could have possibly made. 50 years later, I am still here, still treated with such respect.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be recognised in this way, amongst friends whose contribution toour history this Club never forgets, despite the amazing success we have enjoyed in recentyears. It is an honour to be part of this extraordinary Club."

Mike Summerbee Credit: Manchester City Football Club

Speaking on behalf of his late father Colin, Jon Bell said: "This Football Club meant so much to my father. He gave so much to Manchester City, not just throughout his playing career but beyond it into his later life.

"His bond with this Club’s supporters was truly exceptional and that he will be rememberedin this way forever is something that our whole family is incredibly touched by and will takegreat pride in."

Colin Bell Credit: Manchester City

Speaking on behalf of his late father Francis, Jonny Lee said: "My father enjoyed the most successful period of his career at Manchester City and to see that legacy immortalised in this way is so meaningful to his whole family.

"We only said goodbye to him in recent weeks and it was important to us that the Club wasat the centre of that. The supporters gave him the most beautiful send-off and to follow that up with such a permanent tribute is everything he could have hoped for."

Francis Lee Credit: Manchester City

