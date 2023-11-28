An 82-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Tameside has died, police say.

The pensioner was struck by a vehicle on Manchester Road in Audenshaw, Tameside, near to the Snipe Retail Park, on Monday 20 November.

Emergency services were called just before 6pm and the woman was taken to hospital with what police at the time described as 'life-threatening' injuries.

In a new statement, Greater Manchester Police said she's now sadly passed away. The driver of the vehicle involved, a woman aged 31, remained at the scene and is assisting police, added the force.

The scene on Manchester Road, Audenshaw Credit: MEN Media

A statement read: "At around 5.55pm on Monday 20 November, Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Manchester Road, Audenshaw.

"An 82-year-old woman who was taken to hospital in a serious condition has since sadly died from her injuries.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is continuing to assist police with enquiries.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision - and are continuing to appeal for anyone with relevant mobile, dashcam or CCTV footage to please come forward."

A stretch of the road was taped off for several hours as emergency crews responded, with fire crews also called to the scene.

No further details have bee revealed and the woman hasn't been named by the force.

