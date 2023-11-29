A man has been charged following a drugs warrant in Cheshire.

On Monday 27 November at around 7am, officers executed a warrant at a property in Knutsford.

The raid, which involved the bomb squad, led to the evacuation of 110 homes on a housing estate in the Longridge area.

As part of their search, a 100-metre cordon was put in place and the bomb squad was joined by firefighters and paramedics after a number of substances were found at an address.

Police at the scene in Knutsford Credit: MEN Media

Five men, aged 23, 24, 24, 29 and 58, along with a 22-year-old woman, were all arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled substance.

Ashlea Henderson has been charged with:

Member of public possess without licence, namely Hydrochloric acid, contrary to Section 3 of the Poisons Act 1973.

Member of public possess without licence, namely Sulphuric acid, contrary to Section 3 of the Poisons Act 1973.

The 29-year-old of Longridge, Knutsford, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 November.

Four other men, aged 23, 24, 24 and 58, along with a 22-year-old woman, have all been released on police bail.

