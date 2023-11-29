A man is fighting for his life with head injuries after falling off an e-scooter in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police say the 49-year-old fell off the scooter at the junction of Catharine Street and Myrtle Street at 8:33pm on Friday November 24.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

It’s not believed that any other party was involved in the collision, but officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

When the incident occurred, there were pedestrians and other vehicles near the scene who may have seen part, or all, of what happened and could help the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident and our primary aim is to get answers for the man’s family.

"To enable us to do so, I am reaching out to the people who witnessed this incident and I would ask them to please come forward. I am also urging those who were driving in the area at the time to check your dashcam footage to see if you captured anything.

“CCTV gathered to date shows us two vehicles and the drivers potentially witnessed this incident.

"Firstly, a dark-coloured Polestar 2 that turns left out of Myrtle Street onto Catharine Street. The other is a dark-coloured hatchback bearing an ‘Uber’ door sticker that does a U-turn on Myrtle Street to head back towards Catharine Street.

"Both of these vehicles are not involved in the incident itself, but we would be grateful to speak with the occupants who may have seen some of this incident.

"Or if they have dash-cam footage I would ask them to get in touch with our team so that we can review the footage".

Anyone who can help is asked to call theMatrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0151 777 5747 or contact @MerPolCC on X (formerly Twitter) or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 23001184876.