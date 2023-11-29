A man who groomed an 11-year-old girl on Snapchat and raped her in a forest has been jailed.

Jordan Morgan, 29, pleaded guilty to rape and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming at Preston Crown Court.

Morgan, from Salford, spoke to the victim through Snapchat pretending to be a 15-year-old with the username "jayjaydizzy

According to Lancashire Police, Morgan knew the 11-year-old's age and still arranged to meet her in Preston on 14 May 2023.

Once they met, he took her to secluded woodland near Banbury Drive and raped her.

After the crime was reported, Morgan was tracked down via "social media enquiries" and Lancashire Police later arrested him at his home in Salford.

PC Koryann Stevens, from Preston Police, said: Thanks to diligent work of officers using all the technology available to us, Morgan was quickly identified and arrested."

As well as being sentenced to 10 years in prison, Morgan was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention order which prevents him from having any unsupervised contact with any child under 16 and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

PC Koryann Stevens added: "He lied to the victim in this case as part of his grooming behaviour, with the ultimate aim of carrying out a serious sexual assault on her.

"This is clearly an offence which has had a profound impact on the young victim and her family."

