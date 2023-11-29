Play Brightcove video

A police camera has captured the moment officers chased a suspected stolen moped with three riders on it.The footage was captured in the Lowton area of Wigan on Tuesday 28 November at around 10.35pm.

Police said the bike was first spotted by officers on patrol with "three riders on board".The driver failed to stop for officers, so the police vehicle chased it.

The footage showed the moped on Plank Lane before it came to a stop on Crankwood Road.The bike then toppled over with the three males - one of whom was holding a mobile phone - falling to the ground.

Police said "after becoming detached from their chariot", two of the suspects, who all appeared to be wearing masks or face coverings, were arrested.On Wednesday 29 November, they remained in custody for questioning. The moped, which was suspected to be stolen, was seized.A GMP officer said: "This moped was sighted by #RPTF patrols in Lowton with 3 riders on board when it then failed to stop."After becoming detached from their chariot, 2 of the 3 offenders were arrested by our officers and remain in custody awaiting interview. Vehicle seized! Suspected stolen."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...