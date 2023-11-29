One of the teenagers on trial for Brianna Ghey's murder messaged her co-accused she wanted to "hear her scream in pain", a court has heard.

Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed to death in Linear Park near Warrington in February.

Two 16-year-olds, known as Girl X and Boy Y for legal reasons, deny her murder.

Manchester Crown Court heard messages exchanged between the pair in the days before Brianna's death discussed killing the schoolgirl.

On 10 February, girl X asked boy Y which knife he would bring when they met Brianna and he said: “The hunting knife I showed you in person as well as on the phone.”

The girl asked if it would “definitely 100% kill her” and boy Y replied: “Yes.”

Girl X said she was watching her "fave film", Sweeney Todd, for the "the 9,000th time" and told boy Y he should watch it.

She added: “He kills people with one of the sharpest blades in the world.”

Brianna Ghey was found stabbed in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington Credit: Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA

In earlier messages, girl X told boy Y she knew a lot about US serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as The Night Stalker.

On January 23, she wrote: “I could talk about him for like two hours, including quotes and dates of stuff”.

The court heard the two teenagers planned to meet Brianna on 28 January but “last minute” she was unable to come.

Later girl X told boy Y in a message that Brianna would be able to meet them on Tuesday, after school.

He replied: “I’ve got revision and I’m not bringing a knife.”

Later that day, girl X messaged boy Y saying: “Let’s kill Brianna tomorrow 6pm.”

Boy Y told her he was unable to carry out the killing on a “school night”, the court heard.

Brianna with her mum; Esther Ghey Credit: Family handout

Girl X said in a message: “I don’t want to wait, I just want her to die. I want to see pure horror on her face and hear her scream in pain.”

Boy Y replied: “Really? All I wanted to see is what size d*** it had.”

Girl X said: “ I really want one of its eyes. They have pretty eyes.”

In a statement read to the court, Brianna’s mother, Esther Ghey, said in general her daughter would stay in at weekends as she suffered from anxiety and did not go out on her own.

On the day Brianna died, Ms Ghey said she received a text message from her daughter to say she was on the bus on the way to meet girl X, saying: “I’m scared.”

Ms Ghey said she was "really proud of her" and texted back "That's well good".

She added: “I know she would sometimes spend time with girl X after school. Brianna was always home from school before I get home from work, so I don’t know how often they spent time together.”

On Wednesday 29 November, boy Y was watching proceedings remotely over a video link, while girl X was in court.