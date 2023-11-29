Two men have died after a huge rescue operation was launched to pull them out of a canal.Paramedics and police took part in the rescue on Crankwood Road in Wigan on 28 November, after both men are believed to have "entered the water and gotten into some difficulty."

Both men were stuck in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in the Abram area, and were eventually rescued and rushed to hospital by paramedics.Greater Manchester Police have confirmed in an update on 29 November that both men died in hospital. They were aged 49 and 60.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, though an investigation is underway.A huge police response was pictured on the scene. Water rescue units and fire crews were also called to the rescue operation.In a statement issued this morning, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday 28 November) Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of concerns for welfare at Crank Wood canal, Abram, Wigan."Specialist officers in a multi-agency emergency response attended the location, and two men aged 49 and 60 were taken to hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, both men sadly passed away yesterday afternoon."Detectives believe that two men had entered the water and come into difficulty and at this time there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances, however, officers are currently working to establish the exact timeline of events leading up to this incident and enquiries remain ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...