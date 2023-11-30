A dozen people have been arrested over violent disorder during a League One match between Bolton and Wigan.

Around 50 officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) stormed 12 homes in a series of early morning raids on Thursday 30 November.

Twelve men, aged between 16 and 58, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and are in custody.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police raided 12 homes in early morning strikes Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The arrests come after around 50 people were involved in fighting in Westhoughton following the Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic match on 19 August.

Seven men were arrested in Bolton and a further five in Wigan.

Superintendent Danny O'Neil, of GMP's Bolton district, said: "This was pre-planned disorder and innocent people were caught up in the violence.

"There is no place for this type of thuggery - people go to football matches to watch football, not to fight and cause trouble, and we want to ensure people can attend matches safely.

"The events of August overshadowed a well-planned, well-policed operation after a lot of work between GMP and the two clubs.

"The return fixture is in a few weeks and we want to send a message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

Seven people were arrested in Bolton and a further five in Wigan Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Two men arrested in August have been released on bail.

A Section 34 Dispersal Order was issued on the day of the incident to ensure the group left the Market Street area of Westhoughton with one person needing hospital treatment.

GMP say it is still working to identify other people who took part in the violence that day and will seek football banning orders to anyone convicted or taking part in the violence.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who was in the area at the time should contact police on 0161 856 5757 quoting log 2621-19/08/2023.

Information can also be reported via www.gmp.police.uk or 101, or shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

