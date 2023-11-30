Posters naming parts of a city centre as 'crack and heroin zones' are being investigated after they claimed to be put up by police.

A number of signs claiming drug use is "allowed" in the area were spotted outside Central Library in St Peter's Square, Manchester.

The heading reads "Crack & Heroin Zone" and continues: "The sale and use of Crack and Heroin is authorised in this area."

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Manchester City Council logos are at the bottom of the sign, as well as part of the Manchester bee symbol.

Council say the posters have been removed. Credit: MEN Media

The council confirmed the local authority is not responsible for the posters and they were swiftly removed.

According to the town hall, GMP is now looking at CCTV footage in the area to check who may be behind the stunt.

Signs of a similar nature were spotted in Leeds city centre on Wednesday 29 November, with West Yorkshire Police confirming they were "fake" posters that had been put up "illegally".

