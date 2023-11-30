A 33-year-old rapist searched "what makes you fall asleep" before spiking women then raping and sexually assaulting them.

Steven Evans was only caught when a victim found multiple explicit images of his assaulting her while she was unconscious or asleep and reported them to the police.

When he was arrested Evans denied 37 offences put to him, despite police finding 61 photographs and 35 videos of his attacks.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also found several internet searches on Evan's devices including "define sexomnia", "what conditions make you sleep" and "what diseases make you sleep".

Evans, of Alton Square in Openshaw, was jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of the 37 offences, given an extended eight year license period, and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He was also handed indefinite restraining orders against his four victims.

Evans was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

The court heard a n investigation by GMP North Manchester CID was launched in December 2022 after one of Evans' victims reported finding an old mobile phone that contained multiple explicit images.

The victim had no recollection of these incidents and disclosed Evans had raped her while she was conscious.

She also reported a number of times she had woken up with intimate body parts hurting and said Evans had discouraged her from going to the hospital and laughed at her.

GMP arrested Evans on 8 March and consequently found 61 photographs and 35 videos which confirmed more than 25 separate non-consensual sexual encounters.

Police then identified another woman who was believed to be a victim of Evans, and she told officers she was raped, sexually assaulted and believed she had been spiked.

She said Evans was controlling and coercive, would often pressure her for sex and threatened to harm himself if she ever left.

Similarly she discovered disturbing, explicit images that she could not recall being taken.

A further two victims were also identified as having been spiked by Evans at a house party.

Detective Sergeant Natasha Feerik called Evans a "dangerous individual" and said his conviction "was a top priority".

She said: “Firstly, I would like to thank all four victims for their bravery and their continued support throughout our investigations.

"This has no doubt been an extremely difficult time for them, and I know the impact of these heinous crimes has been grave.

"The victims told the court of the fear Evans made them feel and the horror when they discovered Evans had filmed such horrific events for his own gratification.

"They spoke how Evans affected every area of their lives and his controlling, manipulative and evil ways made them so scared to leave.

"Evans knowingly spiked his victims with what he called ‘magic’ and preyed upon their vulnerabilities when spiked.

"He injured them and left them with damage to their bodies in horrific ways. His lack of remorse for the victims and their welfare is despicable.

"From the initial report, the investigation team worked around the clock, to gather insurmountable evidence against him. Securing Evans conviction was a top priority for our team, to protect our communities and bring some form of justice to all Evans’ victims".

"Evans is a dangerous individual who fully deserves the sentence imposed on him."

