Girl X posted a tribute to her alleged victim on social media after the killing Credit: Cheshire Police

A teenager accused of murdering schoolgirl Brianna Ghey posted a social media tribute the day after she was found dead, calling her death "sickening" and dubbing her an "amazing friend".

Brianna, 16, discovered, having been stabbed 28 times, by a dog walker in Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington, in February 2022. She died the same day.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court heard following Brianna's death, a 16-year-old girl accused of her murder, known as Girl X, posted a tribute to Snapchat.

It read: "Brianna was one of the best people I have ever met and such an amazing friend it's so f****** sickening what got done to her."

Girl X, from Culcheth, and another 16-year-old, known as Boy Y, from Leigh, deny murder.

Neither defendant can be named because of their age.

On the fifth day of the trial, the court was shown a video of the two defendants being taken into custody.

X and Y, both aged 15 at the time, were traced after being seen with Brianna on the day she died, and after X’s mother phoned police, the court was told.

In the call to police by X’s mother, at about 5pm on the day after Brianna’s death, the teenager said she and Y had been with Brianna in the park, but Briana had left to meet a boy from Manchester who was 17.

The two teenagers deny murdering Brianna Ghey Credit: Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA

Two-and-a-half hours later, both defendants were arrested at their homes by Cheshire Police.

Both, now 16, blame each other for the killing, the jury has heard.

Jurors were shown the body-worn camera footage taken when officers, wearing balaclavas and body armour, detained the suspects.

X is seen standing on the landing at the top of the stairs as PC Chris Rigby tells her: “Listen to what I have to say.

"From the information I have received, you are under suspicion of the murder of Brianna Ghey yesterday.”

X is then cautioned and has her arms handcuffed behind her back.

She is asked for her mobile phone and PIN. She nods as she is asked if she understands what is happening and shakes her head when asked if she has ever been arrested before.

X is then told she will be taken in for questioning and because of her age, arrangements are being made for a parent to accompany her.

X asks the officer: “How come I’m a suspect? Is it because I was the last person to see her alive?”

PC Rigby tells her he can only give information about the arresting process – not the investigation.

Jurors were then shown footage of the simultaneous arrest of Y.

He is held on the landing outside his bedroom, knelt down as officers handcuff him.

Y tells them: “I can explain," as he is told he is being arrested for murder and taken in for questioning.

The jury was also shown footage of Y getting the bus home after the stabbing, with his hood up and his sleeves over his hands.

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, said Y’s web history that afternoon showed him accessing sites with advice on breathing exercises for stress and getting help for anxiety.

Later, X sent a message to Y saying: “Do you know what my favourite quote is? If you wish for peace prepare for war.”

She asked: “Do you have anxiety about getting caught?”

Y replied: “Probably.”

X said: “You’re not going to get caught don’t worry, police are s***e here.”

The trial continues.