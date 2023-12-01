Everton confirmed they have lodged a formal appeal to the independent commission which handed them a 10-point deduction by midday Friday.

The club received the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history after breaching financial rules.

Following the deduction, CEO Colin Chong released a statement saying they were "shocked and disappointed by the ruling" and believed "the sanction is disproportionate and wholly unjust".

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the club confirmed they have made a formal appeal against the commission.

Since the deduction, Toffees supporters have rallied at games to protest against the decision and even political leaders have weighed in.

The independent commission said it was a "serious breach that requires a significant penalty".

The appeal will be heard and concluded before the end of this season.

