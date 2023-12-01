A 35-year-old speeding driver has been jailed after a fatal collision that hit a 12-year-old girl with enough force that it projected her further up the road.

David Pursglove hit schoolgirl Lexi McDavid on Princess Drive, Huyton around 3:30pm on 7 June 2022 and she died in hospital that evening.

Liverpool Crown Court heard he was driving his white Mercedes Sprinter van at around 45mph, while the speed limit on that road was 30mph.

Pursglove showed no emotion as he was sentenced to eight months in prison, and banned from driving for two years and 10 months after admitting causing death by careless driving.

Lexi, a pupil at Broughton Hall Catholic High School, was given CPR by two bus passengers and taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital shortly after the incident. She died in hospital at 11.09pm.

Emergency services were called to Princess Drive around 3:30pm on 7 June 2022. Credit: Merseyside Police

Prosecutor Steven Ball told the court: "After leaving the bus, Lexi ran across the front of the bus into the central carriageway and she was struck by the van, driven by the defendant, at 42.77mph.

"The force of the collision projected Lexi further up the road.

"The van screeched to a halt. The defendant immediately got out and summoned help, and the road was quickly sealed off."

Pursglove told police he believed he was driving around 28mph but two CCTV cameras and a device on the van suggested he was travelling between 46 and 49mph before making an emergency break.Frank Dylan, defending, said Pursglove had two seconds to react to Lexi running onto the road and it was likely the collision would still have happened regardless of speed.

He said: "The consequences, however, might not have been so severe."The defence said Pursglove was "of good character, with no convictions or driving offences".

"The defendant at every stage demonstrated real and tangible remorse", he added.

Tributes for Lexi on Princess Drive in Huyton. Credit: Merseyside Police

Judge Stuart Driver said: "This is a tragic case. The family of Lexi have suffered a loss that only they can know and understand."We can safely conclude that the van passed the bus at a speed of approximately 45mph, which is approximately 50% above the limit. It was half past three on a school day."The film exhibits show many school children walking home. Passing a stopped bus always requires care, but particularly at that time of day.

"Lexi was a vulnerable road user, a pedestrian and a child, and you were driving a large van significantly bigger and heavier than a normal car."Lexi's family, who were sitting in court as Pursglove was sentenced, broke down in tears.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Lexi’s parents and the rest of her family at this sad time.

"This has been a very traumatic time for Lexi’s family and I know that the incident has affected so many people in the community.

"I would like to thank members of the public who rushed to help Lexi that day and who did everything they could to help."

