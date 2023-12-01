Play Brightcove video

Hughie and Freddie joined Lucy Meacock and Gamal Fahnbulleh in the Granada Reports studio for a chat

A boy from Lancashire who raised thousands of pounds for charity while having cancer treatment is celebrating after being told he is clear of leukaemia.

In 2020 aged just 10, Hughie Higginson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Since then, helped by best friend Freddie Xavi, he has made it his mission to fundraise for charity.

And now after undergoing three years of treatment, Hughie has shared his delight at being given the all-clear.

In a tearful and emotional video, the 13-year-old thanked all the doctors and nurses who have looked after him, his family and his best friend Freddie, who played such a vital part in his fundraising, describing him as "an absolute hero."

Play Brightcove video

Hughie posted a video of him sharing the news on Instagram

He said "A few weeks ago I had some bone marrow tests at the hospital and... they can see absolutely no leukaemia cells."

"Everything has come back fully clear, all the leukaemia's gone.

"It was incredible to know that all the treatment I have had over the last three years has worked.

"It's just such a great feeling - I'm so happy."

Hughie and Freddie on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain awards Credit: ITV News

Unsurprisingly, the first person he shared the good news with was Freddie, who was ecstatic: "I was so happy," Freddie said.

Praising his friend, Hughie added: "Freddie has been there for me the whole time through my treatment and I know he will be if there's any more challenges ahead.

"And I will be there for him if he ever faces any challenges."

Hughie and Freddie cross the finish line of their 100km challenge to raise money for Manchester's children hospital in 2020. Credit: Just Giving

Hughie who is from Burnley, started fundraising for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital after his diagnosis as a way to say thank you to medics who cared for him. He signed up for a charity walk for the hospital, and when he was too ill to take part, Freddie took up the challenge for him.

He ran 100km over the space of 50 days, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

The boys later completed more fundraising challenges, including the 100km Football Ground Challenge, which saw them running 1km round every Premier League and English Football League club to raise money for hospitals around the country.

"All the fundraising has really taken my mind off the treatment and given me something to focus on." Hughie said.

The challenges were tough but Freddie says thinking of his friend got him through: "When any of the challenges were hard, I just knew that Hughie's treatment was harder."

The pair took on part of their football stadium challenge at Everton ground Goodison Park. Credit: Granada Reports

The pair have now raised more than £200,000 for Manchester Children's Hospital and their efforts are continuing as they raise money for a play area on the roof of the hospital, for young patients to use during their time there.

Hughie said: "The Rooftop Campaign is really important - it was such an important place for me during my treatment - the only fresh air I got in six weeks."

For their incredible efforts, Freddie and Hughie were named Young Fundraisers of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2021.

Hughie is now due to star in a production of Oliver at Leeds Playhouse in which he will play the Artful Dodger.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...