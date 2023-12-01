Police are hunting for five masked men on Merseyside after a man who disturbed them breaking into a building was attacked.Officers were called to Clipsley Lane in Haydock just before 8.40pm on Thursday 30 November, after a gang of masked men were spotted breaking into a property by a man in his 40s.After being disturbed, the men attacked the victim. He suffered lacerations to his finger and head and is in a stable condition in hospital.The offenders, who were described as five youths wearing black and with their faces covered, ran away towards Central Drive and the duck pond.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders.

The gang tried to break into a business on Clipsley Lane Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Jimmy Rotheram said: "Nobody has the right to force entry into someone’s property, and it is despicable to think that this victim to be assaulted and injured while trying to stop the offenders.

"Burglary - whether it is of a residential home or a business - is an invasive crime that victims can really struggle to come to terms with.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home, and business owners have every right to work hard and earn a living without criminals causing physical and emotional damage in this way.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area of Clipsley Lane on Friday evening, please get in touch so that we can bring those responsible to justice.""If you have any information on this incident, please DM us on X @MerPolCC or message us on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting log 874 of 30 November. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org."If you discover video footage on your home security camera or smart doorbell that shows someone acting suspiciously on your property, you can upload it for the attention of the Operation Castle team."

