The former health secretary has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that he found political leaders in Liverpool "easier to deal with" than those in Manchester.

Matt Hancock is giving evidence before the inquiry in London and has praised the former Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson for his "spirit of collaboration".

But he also faced some backlash from the public after mistakenly suggesting Mr Anderson had passed away, saying: "unfortunately, no longer with us - he was incredibly supportive".

People were quick to correct him online that Mr Anderson is in fact still alive.

Mr Anderson left his post in 2020, stepping down from the mayoral position after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

He was also suspended from the Labour Party.

Mr Hancock continued: “We ended up in Liverpool having a package of measures that was effective after a very constructive negotiation.”

He added that other local politicians were “not constructive”.

Asked about a reference in Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary regarding difficult negotiations with Manchester, Mr Hancock said: “Yes, I would say the diary entry might be better written as political leadership in Liverpool and political leadership in Manchester – I have got no beef with the fine City of Manchester.”

North West mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram appeared before the inquiry last week and submitted evidence there was a lack of communication with local leaders about the tier system and restrictions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...