Seven members of a suspected organised crime group (OCG) have been charged on suspicion of trying to smuggle £140 million pounds worth of cocaine into the UK.

The drugs, which weighed 1.3 tonnes, were discovered in August last year in a shipping container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, after they had arrived from Sierra Leone in west Africa.

The Class A drugs were hidden in 20 kilo sacks with a cover load of flour, and were scheduled to be delivered to an industrial estate in Wigan before they were intercepted.

In co-ordinated strikes the National Crime Agency (NCA) conducted a number of morning raids on 29 November across Lancashire and Merseyside, leading to nine arrests. Seven men have been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine between 27 February 2020 and 29 November 2023.

Two men have been released on bail.

Those charged are:

Stephen Martland, 68, of Lakeland Gardens, Chorley, Lancashire.

Paul Mockett, 49, of Stump Lane, Chorley, Lancashire.

Darren Wetton, 55, of Ashby Street, Chorley, Lancashire. Wetton was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis between 01 December 2022 and 10 December 2022.

Darryn Schofield, 44, of no fixed abode.

Neil Maguire, 44, of Georgia Close, Bootle, Liverpool.

Neil Foley, 45, of Kingsway Avenue, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire.

Paul O’Shea, 45, of Edge Lane, Crosby, Liverpool.

The men have been remanded to custody apart from Wetton who was bailed.

They will all next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 3 January 2024.

Richie Davies, National Crime Agency Branch Commander, said: “This was a massive haul of cocaine with an estimated street value of £140m.

“There is no doubt these drugs would have been sold on into communities across the UK fuelling violence, exploitation and misery.

“Since the seizure of the drugs the agency has been working intensely to identify and pursue those responsible.”

