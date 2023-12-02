Two people have been taken to hospital and several homes have been evacuated after an explosion at a house in Merseyside.

It happened on Holt Road in Tranmere, Merseyside, shortly after 7.40am on Saturday 2 December, police said.

There was no one inside the affected two-story mid terrace by the time Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at 7.47am.

A building inspector has been requested due to the possible unsafe structures on either side of the affected property. Gas company, Cadent, has also been asked to attend.

A cordon has been set up and is being managed by police and North West Ambulance Service is remaining at the scene as a "precautionary measure".

Wirral Council is also in attendance.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

