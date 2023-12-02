Two taken to hospital and homes evacuated after reports of 'explosion' at house in Birkenhead
Two people have been taken to hospital and several homes have been evacuated after an explosion at a house in Merseyside.
It happened on Holt Road in Tranmere, Merseyside, shortly after 7.40am on Saturday 2 December, police said.
There was no one inside the affected two-story mid terrace by the time Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at 7.47am.
A building inspector has been requested due to the possible unsafe structures on either side of the affected property. Gas company, Cadent, has also been asked to attend.
A cordon has been set up and is being managed by police and North West Ambulance Service is remaining at the scene as a "precautionary measure".
Wirral Council is also in attendance.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
