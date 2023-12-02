The Met Office has extended a weather warning for snow and ice in Cumbria and northern Lancashire.

The yellow weather warning is now in place throughout all of Saturday but covers a reduced area.

The weather service warned that 1-3cm of snow is possible at low levels and 2-5cm on higher ground.

It added that further snow showers could combine with icy surfaces to lead to some disruption to road, bus and train services.

The A595 is currently impassable in both ways due to snow between Broughton In Furness (Broughton In Furness) and Broadgate (Broadgate).

Bad weather and technical difficulties also led to Manchester United's early morning flight to the North East being cancelled earlier.

Instead, Erik ten Hag's team had to embark on a 3-hour coach journey for their match against Newcastle at St James' Park, which kicks off at 8pm tonight.