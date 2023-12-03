The four cooling towers at Fiddlers Ferry in Merseyside have been demolished.Found between Widnes and Warrington on the River Mersey, the power station was decommissioned in March 2020 after nearly half a century of use. The demolition of the cooling towers was scheduled for today.There was no set time given for the demolition, with a window of between 8am and 12pm on Sunday given. As seen on the official Facebook livestream of the event, which attracted over 1,500 viewers, the cooling towers were demolished at approximately 9.35am this morning, removing a famous part of the Mersey skyline.But due to heavy fog, many watching on the ground had no clear view of the collapse and were left disappointed.

On lookers were left disappointed as heavy fog obscured the view. Credit: Liverpool Echo

At its peak, the coal-fired power station was capable of producing enough electricity to power around two million homes. Its eight 114-metre cooling towers and a 200m metre chimney made it a landmark, visible from the Pennines.

An attempt was made to make the cooling towers listed buildings, as examples of Britain's industrial heritage. The application was rejected by Historic England.

The site - which is owned by Peel NRE - has been identified in the draft Warrington Local Plan for the development of around 250-acres of employment use.