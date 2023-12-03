Woman, 28, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Wigan

A murder investigation was launched by detectives after a 37-year-old man was found dead.

Greater Manchester Police said a woman, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of his murder at the scene and remains in police custody for questioning.

It's been described as 'an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public'.

Emergency services were called to Eleanor Street in Wigan at around 12.30pm on Saturday. It's understood members of the public tried to save the man's life by carrying out CPR before police and paramedics arrived.

Police thanked members of the public who gave CPR to the victim. Credit: MEN MEDIA

DCI Mark Davis of GMP Major Incident Team: "This investigation is in it's very early stages and we are still piecing together the circumstances surrounding this man's death.

"I would like to thank the brave members of the public who were alerted to the incident and carried out CPR prior to the arrival of emergency services.

"I understand the concerns this incident will cause in the local community but I can assure you our investigation is progressing at pace. A 28 year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time for questioning.

"We also believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

"I would now like to appeal to the public for any information that could aid this investigation to make a report to police - including if you have relevant footage such as mobile, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam. "

