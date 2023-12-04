A 92-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Liverpool city centre.

The woman suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by the blue Ford Focus around 5:55pm on Sunday 3 December.

She died later that evening, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Canning Street, near the junction of Catharine Street.

Officers have arrested a 33-year-old driver on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and he remains in custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for pedestrians and drivers who may have been on Catharine Street at the time of the incident to provide any information.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the lady’s family during this tragic time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Although we have arrested an individual, we are still appealing for information to help us find out the full circumstances of what happened."The area would have been busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time, so we are hoping that people can come forward with information, even if they believe it may be small or insignificant."

