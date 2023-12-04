A body was discovered in a building days after a fire broke out in a restaurant.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they found the 'human remains' as they searched the building on Bolton Road in Farnworth in Bolton on Saturday 2 December.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of The Lime Tree Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant and takeaway just after 1pm on Monday 27 November 2023 where detectives believe the floor was being used as a cannabis farm.

A criminal investigation is now under way and police have confirmed that the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police said they are working to 'identify the deceased' and contact any potential family members.

Details are scarce and the sex or age of the person who has died has not been revealed.

The Lime Tree Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant restaurant remains closed until further notice.

In the statement on Sunday, GMP said: "On Saturday 2 December 2023, human remains were found during a search of the premises on Bolton Road in Farnworth Bolton."Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service had been called to reports of the fire at approximately 1pm on Monday 27 November 2023.

"Since then, efforts had been ongoing to make the building safe and ascertain the cause."Enquiries remain ongoing however it is believed that the fire originated on the first floor of the building, which early indications suggest may have been used as a cannabis farm."Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Naismith, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "I can confirm this fire is being treated as suspicious and if there is any criminal responsibility, it will be brought to light and dealt with appropriately."We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who knows how this building was being used in the lead up to 27 November 2023."Anyone with information about the fire, including footage, is urged to contact GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 1995 quoting log number 1485 of 27/11/2023 or via the reporting function on GMP's website: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.