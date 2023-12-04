A boy accused of murdering teenager Brianna Ghey told police he saw his co-defendant stabbing her, a court has heard.

On the sixth day of the trial of two teenagers accused of murder, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was shown footage of police interviews with both of the 15-year-olds after they were arrested.

Boy Y and Girl X, who cannot be named due to their age, were arrested by Cheshire Police on 12 February, a day after Brianna Ghey was found stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in Culceth Linear Park, near Warrington.

Both defendants, now 16, deny murder and are blaming each other for Brianna's death.

In Boy Y's police interview he tells the detective Girl X had invited Brianna to the park, and he had never met her before.

He said: “I turned away to go to the toilet behind a tree. When I turned back around I saw X stabbing Brianna. Brianna was on the floor.”

The two teenagers deny murdering Brianna Ghey Credit: Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA

He said he saw Brianna curled up on the floor and stood over her was X, who had a knife.

He continued: “I went to check if Brianna was alive. I put my hands on her. I got blood all on my hands.”

A detective asked him: “Did you see where the blood was coming from?”

Boy Y replied: “Everywhere."

He said that Girl X only stopped stabbing Brianna when she saw a member of the public in the park, at which point she ran away.

Boy Y said he followed her, and they both walked away from the park.

Boy Y continued: “I asked her why she did it. She said Brianna tried to break her and her boyfriend up.”

He said that Girl X seemed "calm."

Boy Y also told the detective that he saw Girl X with "something reflective" but did not say what Girl X did with it.

However, jurors have previously been told Brianna was killed with a hunting knife belonging to Boy Y, which was found in his bedroom with Brianna's blood still on the weapon.

Brianna Ghey's mother, Esther, arriving at court for the first day of the trial

As well as this, neither Boy Y or Girl X denies discussing plans to kill Brianna in the days and weeks leading up to her death.

Jurors were also shown footage of Girl X's police interview, which took place on the same day as Boy Y's and contradict his telling of events.

In her interview, Girl X told detectives they were with Brianna on the day she died, and she was "very happy" and "really smiley."

Girl X claimed Brianna abruptly "stormed off" to meet a 17-year-old boy from Manchester, and that was the last time she saw Brianna.

Girl X was told by officers her phone and messages would be analysed, but she said there was nothing on the device to do with Brianna’s death.

She then made “no comment” to further questions, the court heard.