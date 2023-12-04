Linda Nolan says she is trying to make memories every day, as the singer lifts the lid on her battle with cancer.

The 64-year-old, who rose to fame as one of the Nolan sisters, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

In 2020, the singer revealed a third recurrence of the disease in her liver, and in March 2023 she announced her cancer had spread to her brain.

Nolan, whose group had a hit in 1979 with I'm In The Mood For Dancing, said: "The last results were promising but the results before that when it had spread to my brain were a real kick to the stomach.

"I just try to wake up and say, yes! Another day to make memories!

" There are sad days obviously, but most days I try [to stay positive], and if I feel like I'm going down that road I go, no, where's the gin!"

Her treatment involved immunotherapy, which she says has started shrinking the tumours.

"Some women have written to me, I got my head shaved because I know how distraught it you were when you got it shaved," she said.

"When we're at Bingo on a Sunday night, they come over while we're playing Bingo 'you're inspirational' and I'm going 'Oh, really? Three and nine, 39.'

"They feel they know us, because we've been around so long."

The Nolans

Linda is not the only Nolan sister to be diagnosed with cancer, with the disease having an agonising impact on several members of the family.

Bernie Nolan died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52, whilst her sister Anne, whom Linda joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time three years ago, and is now cancer-free.

The family history of cancer, Linda said, has been "really scary" for her other sisters, including Denise, Maureen and Coleen and because three of the sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer, the family had the test for the BRCA gene.

"We don't, we've had the test in Manchester.

"It will be a rogue gene somewhere, because it's not just bad luck that three sisters got breast cancer," said Linda.

Loose Women star Coleen was also diagnosed with skin cancer in July 2023.

The Nolans with Frank Sinatra.

The Nolan Sisters were formed in 1973, and performed with singers like Frank Sinatra.

"We toured with him in 1975, I was 15, Bernie was 13, Coleen didn't wanna come with us because she wanted to stay with the horses at the stables...biggest regret of her life," said Linda.

She says one of the highlights of her career was starring in Blood Brothers for which the family received a Guinness World Record for 'The most siblings playing the same leading lady in a West End Musical'.

"I think back to the time when it was recording, properly at Abbey Road studios," she said.

"I love show business, for me it's given me wonderful memories."

The Nolan Sisters in 1978. From left to right; Bernie Nolan, Anne Nolan, Denise Nolan, Maureen Nolan and Linda Nolan. Credit: PA Images

Linda's illness has now forced her to give up what she loves the most - performing on stage but she says her big family have helped support her.

"I moved in with Denise and Tom, her partner, everybody is there for me, I've got great friends as well," she said.

"I've found a great support from the Macmillan people, one in particular Julie and she's been a massive support," she said.

"Because of my brain cancer, I'm a little bit deaf and Denise's partner Tom is also a little bit deaf.

"Denise is the mad woman in the middle of us [saying] 'I've just told you!'"

