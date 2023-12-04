A 'homeless' man was found dead in a shop doorway in Manchester City Centre.Police and emergency services were called to Bloom Street in Manchester's Gay Village at just after 10am on Sunday 3 December.

Greater Manchester Police said the man, who is believed to be homeless, was 'declared deceased' in a doorway between the Village Chippy and Roadie's fast-food takeaway, near to the taxi rank.

The force are not treating his death as suspicious and say a cause of death has not yet been determined.The tragedy came as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the North West.GMP said the man, who hasn't been named, was found 'on the street', but witnesses at the scene said he was discovered lying on steps in a doorway.A police forensic tent was put up on Bloom Street, straddling the road and the pavement, in the aftermath, with two police officers pictured standing guard at the scene.One man, who walked past the scene at around 9am, said he saw the man, who is known in the area, in the doorway and that he assumed he was asleep."I spotted him and thought he was sleeping," he said. "I've been here since this morning.

A couple came out of the car park opposite and went over to him and he didn't flinch or move at all, so they rung the ambulance."A staff member at a local shop said police were at the scene when they arrived to open up shortly before midday. No age for the man has been released by police either.The tent remained within the cordon until police left the scene at around 2pm on Sunday 3 December.A GMP spokesperson said: "At approximately 10.20am on Sunday, December 3 2023, officers were called to reports of an incident on Bloom Street in Manchester.

"The body of a man was discovered on the street and he was sadly declared deceased."This investigation is in its very early stages and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A scene has been put in place and enquires are ongoing."Police are not treating the death of the man as suspicious nor is there believed to be any at third-party involvement."

A report will be made for the coroner.