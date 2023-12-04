Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Victoria Grimes went to meet the traders at Bury Market

Market traders say they could be left with large amounts of debt and could have to shut after their stalls were forced to close after dangerous concrete was discovered.

Bury Market has been closed since October 2023, after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) but some of its traders have been left without units to sell their products.

It means many will miss out on vital Christmas trade, putting financial pressures on the businesses.

Mikesh Varma is owner of card shop, Days to Remember, says without Christmas trade, he will be left in serious difficulty.

He said: "I'm basically lumbered with so much stock, it's impossible to get rid of even if I opened now.

"Realistically if i do open in the next two weeks, it'll be just for paying the bills."

Days to Remember is a card shop that used to be housed in Bury Market. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

"I've had to pay to get all of my stock moved over, and then been told I can't trade," he added.

"There's no time frame, we've been given this unit but we can't tell you when you're gonna trade, so I'm potentially gonna miss Christmas and be left with debt.

"There's been different reason every week, I keep getting told two to three days i'll be up and running, but now it's turned to two to three weeks... I'm gonna be in debt, but I don't know how much debt I'll be in."

Steve Maloney owns BBQ Barn and is still paying two of his staff without being able to trade. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

For others, their concerns are the Christmas period and making sure they can fulfil their festive orders.

Steve Maloney at BBQ Barn, said: "I was relocated three weeks ago today, there is slight complications with the lease and paperwork.

"Christmas is penned in and the clocks ticking, the BBQ Barn needs somewhere to trade to fulfil my Christmas orders, which is hugely important to me and there are numerous stall holders in the same position.

"It's paramount to get us trading, if we can, before Christmas. I've been told it's not looking likely this side of Christmas.

"In fairness to my market management team, they've bent over backwards to fulfil my Christmas orders but I can't trade...I won't let anyone down at Christmas.

"It's extremely worrying moving forwards, because my business is haemorrhaging cash.

"We have got four members of staff, two have found work elsewhere and two I'm paying just while I can.

"The bigger picture is, when are we going home?"

Around 35 indoor traders were reportedly moved to premises nearby as the external area of the market remained open.

For many of the traders, they have been given a temporary solution to trade from but others have been left with nothing.

Simpsons Interiors needs a bigger space to continue trading all of their stock. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Karen Simpson from Simpson Interiors, said : "It's very very worrying, but I'm better off than other traders who have nowhere to go.

"I'm not casting blame, everyone's doing their best but for various reasons there's a vast majority that still can't make a living."

"Give us some answers, give us some time frames, give us some realistic facts to work with," Ms Simpson added.

The market has been open for nearly 60 years. Credit: ITV GRANADA REPORTS

The market has been open since 1969 in its old home and 1971 in its current new home.

One customer said: They should have sorted it out before now and all the stall holders are going to lose a lot of money...I'm sure they can sort it out.

"I come here a lot, and it just seems a shame so near Christmas."

While another added: "I'm disappointed for the stall holders, I think they should have been given more notice and some options.

"What we've got is some shop owners who I've tried to accommodate these people, but it's not good enough it should have come from the council...God knows we pay them enough."

Chelsea and Samantha have tried to share a stall so that they can get the issue sorted faster. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

In hopes of solving the issue faster, two businesses have come together to share a new unit to trade from.

Chelsea Noone from CC House of Beauty said: "We're six weeks on, we still have no keys, we have a location but we can't get in to trade.

"We are separate businesses, but we have bunked in together to speed up the process but not allowed to trade just yet.

"It's the busiest time of the year, a lot of the takings we make in November and December help us through the quieter times like in January and February.

"It's really hard because some of us might not make it through into next year, we're losing trade every single day and it's sad because clients need to have their hair and nails done."

Her new business partner, Samantha Blackwell from The Dolls House only opened her shop five weeks before the closures begun.

Businesses were also given a £300 hardship payment, but many say that has not gone far enough.

"Shopping bills and rent still at home continues, all the bills are racking up," continued Ms Noone.

Ms Blackwell added: "[It] doesn't even cover your shopping bill for six weeks, we're rent free at work but all the bills still carry on at home."

Many traders are now calling on the council for more support.

"I know they're saying they're working hard but it's not very helpful when you've just lost your world, it's gone...and it might not come back," said Ms Simpson, of Simpson Interiors.

"That's what's scary and you can't plan for a future you don't have the details for."

Ms Noone added: "Please help us, give us some support, we've dedicated years into the market.

"I've worked on there since I was 13 and we've invested time and money.

"We just want them to invest in us a little bit."

In a statement, Bury Council have said: "Bury Market is hugely popular and vital to our town centre economy.

"Having to close the indoor hall was the last thing anyone wanted to do, but it was necessary to keep the public and traders safe.

“We are doing everything we can to get all traders up and running in new premises as soon as possible.

“The good news is that nearly two-thirds of the traders affected are already back in business.

“For the remaining traders, we are in the process of agreeing alternative locations in council-owned properties and in the adjacent Mill Gate shopping centre.

"We are working with the Mill Gate to transfer the leases and ensure the necessary repairs and safety checks (such as electric, asbestos, legionella) have been carried out.

"We have been in regular contact with the traders to keep them updated, and in fact have a meeting with them tomorrow to discuss the timescales for moving into new premises.

"We will also be discussing further financial measures to support them at this difficult time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...