Ex-corrie star and mum to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has taken to social media to reassure fans after false claims circulated online she had died.

Denise Welch, who starred as Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street, was the target of an online death hoax on Sunday 3 December.

The 65-year-old was falsely reported dead on her Wikipedia page.

The hoax was made more distressing by the apparent cause of death being listed as "a case of explosive diarrhoea".

A screenshot of the Wikipedia page read: "In 2023, Welch died after a case of explosive diarrhoea".

Denise, who is now a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women, took to social media to put the rumours to rest.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said: "I'm alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern."

It appears whoever is responsible for the hoax made a number of edits to her wikipedia page, including changing the main picture of Denise Welch to a picture of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and singer P!NK.

According to posts on X, the edits also included suggesting that her "last words" were "Covid!!! Conspiracy!!! 5G towers!!!"

Denise's post on X seems to have put an end to the hoax with many fans replying to her statement, saying "Good to hear" and "Thank God".

Wikipedia have not responded to the edits but the page has been corrected.

For more news like this, listen to our Entertainment podcast Unscripted...