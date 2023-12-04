A woman has been released from police custody after a 37-year-old man was found dead in a house.

Emergency services were called to Eleanor Street in Wigan at around 12.30pm on Saturday 2 December where they discovered the man had died.

Greater Manchester Police arrested the 28-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of his murder, h owever the murder inquiry has been stood down with no further action taken.

A post mortem has been completed and established that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police were called to Eleanor Street just after 12pm on Saturday. Credit: MEN Media

DCI Mark Davis of GMP Major Incident Team said: "This is an incredibly sad case where a man has passed away and I would like to ensure the community that a thorough investigation has been carried out.

"A Home Office Post-Mortem was completed yesterday (Sunday 3 December) and as a result of this and our enquiries, I can confirm that the man's death is no longer being treated as a murder investigation."

He continued: "I want to thank everyone who has assisted in this investigation and a file will now be prepared for the coroner."

The scene has been closed down and the man's next of kin have been informed and supported by police.

