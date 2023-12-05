A British aid worker's death is being treated as a homicide after he was killed while working in war-torn Ukraine.

Daniel Burke, 36, from Wythenshawe, travelled to Ukraine when war broke out in 2022 but returned to Manchester a number of times.

His recent trip to the country was part of a volunteer military group which spent a short period fighting on the front line before working for a charity in front-line rescue and evacuation.

The former paratrooper was reported missing from the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday 13 August after he was last seen two days before by a fellow volunteer who dropped him off at his apartment.

Ukrainian officers searched his apartment and told his family it was empty and triple-locked, with no signs of a break-in.

His body was found weeks later in September and authorities have now confirmed his death is being treated as a homicide.

Daniel's family have been told his death is being treated as a homicide. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Serious Crime Division is assisting Ukrainian police with its enquiries and work is ongoing to repatriate Daniel’s body to the UK.

GMP Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said: “This is a tragic case and we do not underestimate the impact it has had on Daniel’s family who have been left devastated by his loss.

“I can confirm the Ukrainian authorities are treating Daniel's death as a homicide and GMP Serious Crime Division is assisting and has completed a number of enquiries to aid the investigation.

“These are difficult circumstances and GMP is continuing to work with the family and the Ukrainian authorities to repatriate Daniel and bring him home.

“Daniel’s family have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Daniel's mum Diane said she was "absolutely hysterical" when she heard of his disappearance.

Speaking one month after he went missing, she said: “I just want to know that all that can be done to find him is being done.

"It’s been an absolute nightmare.”

She described the moment a Ukrainian police officer called her at work saying "Daniel Burke is missing" repeatedly.

“I was absolutely hysterical, I couldn’t cope with it", she said.

