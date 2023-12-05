The English National Opera is moving its main base to Greater Manchester.

In November 2022, Arts Council England (ACE) offered the company £17 million over three years to relocate outside London.

Initially, they were set to move by 2026 but in July ACE said it had adjusted funding plans to allow ENO until 2029 for a move out of London.

English National Opera currently have their main base in London

At the time it was also confirmed that ENO would receive £24 million from ACE between 2024 and 2026 to establish a new main base and deliver a “substantial opera season every year” in London.

The move has been welcomed by Liverpool based Opera singer Jennifer Johnstone who said it could create jobs as well as encourage those in the North West to embrace opera.

She said: "It's great news for the North West and its cultural economy.

"They will arrive in a few years, it is not an immediate relocation but it has the capacity to create jobs and will encourage people in the North West to embrace opera and all it stands for."

Andy Burnham is “immensely proud” that ENO has chosen Greater Manchester as a new home

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said those at the combined authority were “immensely proud” that ENO has chosen the region as a new home.

“We’ve worked closely with them to set out a shared vision for a future in our city region, where they can continue making groundbreaking opera, foster new collaborations with artists across the North, and bring their award-winning learning and wellbeing programmes to communities here," he said.

“Greater Manchester’s world-renowned history of radical art, activism and affecting change, and the cultural renaissance taking place across our towns and cities, makes it the ideal home for the ENO."

Jenny Mollica, Interim Chief Executive Officer for the English National Opera said those across Greater Manchester had a "curious open mind".

She said: "We found a genuine openness from artistic organisations and partners across the city region who want to collaborate with ENO and are looking to the future of opera.

"We got a strong sense of the curious open minded audiences that love to try and test new experiences."

Performances will take place in different venues including The Lowry Theatre and the newly opened Aviva Studios.

Ms Mollica added: "We are not looking to work in one particular venue, we want to work with parners and organisations across the city region and that might be community spaces to large scale venues to everything in between.

"So what this isn't is about a 19th century opera house model, it is about coming out of the walls of an opera house building and working flexibly with partners to make work that is specific to communities and the people in Greater Manchester."

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said: “This announcement is the culmination of months of hard work by the ENO. ENO’s new base is good news for the people of Greater Manchester.

“It means excellent opera performances for new audiences and new ways for young people here to experience and participate in opera.

"It will also bring new opportunities for creative and technical professionals in Greater Manchester to partner with a world-class organisation making innovative work.”

The announcement follows a period of controversy at the ENO, after a proposal to axe 19 orchestral positions and employ its remaining musicians on part-time contracts sparked a backlash from the Musicians’ Union.