Singer-songwriter Rebecca Ferguson joins Granada Reports Victoria Grimes for a chat about her new album

Rebecca Ferguson is celebrating the release of her fifth and final album with a homecoming show in Liverpool.

The singer-songwriter has been outspoken in campaigning for better treatment of young artists in the music industry, after coming second in the X Factor singing contest in 2010.

She was just 24-years-old at the time and in the years after, called for more safeguards for people on reality TV.

1 3 years later, she is working with the EU to make the industry a more positive environment for young artists. She said: "We just want to be treated like human beings.

"Good welfare, protect us, make sure we're safe."

Her new album ‘Heaven Part II’ is released on Tuesday 5th December, 12 years to the day since her debut album ‘Heaven’ was released.

Rebecca Ferguson (right) performing at the Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Since her last release in 2016, Rebecca has given birth to her fourth child. She announced the birth in April 2023, and says: "As a woman, we go through so much having the baby, our bodies change.

"And I'm a big believer in allowing yourself to recover.

"It took me nine months to create the baby and it's gonna take me nine months for my body to get back. So, I'm quite chilled and practical about it."

Reflecting on motherhood and the journey she has been on since her debut release, , Rebecca says she feels like she has "found her voice".

"I didn't have any confidence back then, I didn't have a voice. With this album, I feel like I have found my voice.

"I just feel a lot more empowered, its an independent release, I own the record, I own the masters. I've never been in that position before so it just feels like this time round I'm in full control."

She is celebrating the release of the album with a sold out homecoming show at Liverpool Philharmonic on Saturday 18 November 2023.

