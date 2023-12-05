A man in a wheelchair has been left fighting for his life following a hit and run.

Emergency services were called to the Promenade in Southport just before 9pm on Monday 4 December following reports of a crash involving a blue Volkswagen Bora Sport car.The electric wheelchair user, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for serious leg injuries and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.The driver of Volkswagen drove away from the scene following the incident but was later located by police on Southport Road. The driver and a passenger were detained.A 34-year-old man from Walton has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.A 38-year-old woman from Bootle was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop after a road accident and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).An investigation has been launched by Merseyside Police who are appealing for information into the crash.Road closures remain in place on Promenade from the roundabout with Knowsley Road to Saunders Street to allow forensic examination of the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw a blue Volkswagen car driving in the area at the time, is asked to contact police. If you have CCTV or dashcam footage, DM @MerPolCC quoting reference 23001227334, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk or call 0151 7775747.

