The city of Manchester has held onto its title as the "most generous place in the UK" for the third year running, with Liverpool following behind in second.

Those in the city made more than 43,000 donations to causes across fundraising site GoFundMe in 2023 according to their annual Giving Report.

Liverpool came in second, with a total of 36,739 donations made on the site this year.

On a whole, the UK was ranked as the third most generous country in the world per capita, with people in Britain making more than four million donations in 2023.

In particular, British donors provided funds to help people affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, people displaced by the earthquakes in Syria, Turkey and Morocco, and those impacted by the various storms that battered the country.

The top 5 most generous cities in the UK:

1. Manchester (43,135 donations)

2. Liverpool (36,739 donations)

3. Brighton (19,641 donations)

4. Lisburn (11,122 donations)

5. St Albans (10,474 donations)

Overall, GoFundMe saw one donation made to the site every second in 2023.

The top UK charities on the website include Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

But the big question remains, which country came out on top?

Ireland has been crowned the most generous country in the world per capita, with more than 650,000 donations from a population of around five million people.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...