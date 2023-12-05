Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the team has "behaved incredibly" this year and "especially this season".

His comments praising his club come after City was charged by the Football Association after a number of players surrounded the referee during their match against Tottenham on Sunday 3 December.

In a press conference, Guardiola said he "doesn't know yet" if the club will fight the charge.

If Manchester City do want to appeal the decision, they will have until Thursday 7 December to lodge their appeal.

City’s players, particularly Erling Haaland, reacted furiously when they were denied the chance to play advantage in the closing moments of a thrilling 3-3 draw after the Norwegian striker had been fouled.

Haaland had shrugged off the challenge from Emerson Royal to play Jack Grealish through on goal, but referee Simon Hooper pulled play back to award the hosts at the Etihad Stadium a free-kick.

Haaland continued to voice his anger as he left the field after the final whistle and he later went even further by posting a remark criticising Hooper on social media.

Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic react after referee Simon Hopper stops play

While many thought Haaland was at risk of punishment from the FA, Guardiola maintained he was proud of his team.

He said: "Even after the game the comments from my players accepting we can do better, is what I want to see from my team and my club."

Manchester City's draw against Tottenham is their third tie in a row, but the club's manager still remains confident they are on track to win the league.

He said: "We have to try to reduce the amount of chances we concede, try not to concede goals and try to play.

"My feeling today is that we are going to win the Premier League. If you ask me, we are going to win the Premier League.

"The people don't believe it already after three draws, but we are going to do it again, knowing that it is not easy."

Manchester City will be hoping to end their run of draws when they face Aston Villa on Wednesday 6 December.

