The roof of a bus has been partially sheared off after it hit a low bridge during morning rush hour.

Nobody has been seriously injured in the incident, which happened in Eccles, in Greater Manchester at around 7.20am.

Greater Manchester Police was called to the scene on Barton Lane after the bus - which was empty at the time - attempted to drive under the bridge.

A spokesperson for the force said no serious injuries were reported.

Only the driver is believed to have been on the bus at the time of the crash. Credit: MEN Media

The road is now blocked in both directions as emergency crews respond, with traffic being diverted away from the area.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just after 7.30am this morning (Tuesday December 5) two fire engines from Eccles and Stretford fire stations as well as the technical response unit from Ashton fire station attended an incident on Barton Lane, Eccles, where a double decker bus had crashed into a bridge.

"Firefighters working with the technical response unit removed the bus from the bridge and made the vehicle safe before handing over to colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and the Bridgewater Canal team.

"Crews were in attendance for around one hour and 30 minutes.”

