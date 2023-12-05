A schoolgirl who 'wasn't a swimmer' and entered the river to cool down with friends on a hot summer's day drowned after she 'lost her balance', an inquest has heard.

Abbie Walton, 15, also known as Habiba Sharafeldin, was found in the River Etherow following a search near Hodge Lane in Broadbottom, Tameside, just after 9pm on 14 June 2023.

The teenager, from Hattersley in Tameside, went into the river with her friends to 'have a paddle' when she and two other children got into difficulties when the water became too deep for them.

The inquest at South Manchester Coroner's Court heard how her two friends were able to get themselves to safety, however Abbie disappeared under the water and wasn't seen again.

Her disappearance sparked a huge emergency response around 8.15pm and a large search operation was launched with a drone, underwater cameras and a fire service boat being used.She was discovered around an hour and a half into the search, but could not be resuscitated.

The hearing was told Abbie was told to stay away from the water, but Senior Coroner Alison Mutch said "the temptation to go for paddle was just too much".

She ruled her death was a "tragic accident" and she is now to write to education chiefs to ask them what more can be done to push home the dangers of going into open water.

Abbie Walton died after getting into difficulty in Tameside River with friends in the summer. Credit: Family photo

The inquest was told Abbie and friends went to a stretch of the river that flows through private farmland and woodland, close to Broadbottom, on what was a "very warm summer's evening".There are several routes to access it but they are said to have made their way from near Broadbottom train station and accessed the river by sidestepping broken fencing.Ms Mutch said: "The group of children she was with decided to go down to the to the river to play.

"When they got there three of them, including Abbie, decided to get into the water to cool down, is that right?"

Detective Inspector Clare Harrison from GMP replied: "That's right maam."DI Harrison said the river 'can be fast flowing' but said on the night in question, it 'wasn't what I would call particularly fast or turbulent.'

She added: "I think the difficulty has arisen in determining the depth of the water."

The River Etherow. Credit: MEN Media

Summarising what she had been told by witnesses at the scene, DI Harrison said: "They had gone into the water and initially they were comfortable in an area where they were touching the floor."With the other children, she has gone further out, unaware it had become deeper and they couldn't get their footing. The three of them have then struggled."

The hearing was told two of them managed to get themselves back to the riverbank to safety but that 'unfortunately Abbie wasn't able to get back to the edge.' One of the group went to alert the emergency services but was hindered by the poor phone signal in the area.

Tributes paid to Abbie following her death in June 2023.

Pathologist Dr Neil Papworth, who carried out the post-mortem, said there was 'no evidence to suggest that Abbie's death occurred by any other means than drowning', which he gave as the cause of death.The hearing was told beforehand Abbie had Googled the area and found it referred to as a 'beach' but Ms Mutch said this was 'clearly' an inaccurate description.Ms Mutch said: "Her plan was just to stand and cool down but when she got out of her depth she just didn't have the skills to rescue herself.

"She was obviously a young teenager and hadn't really thought it through, which is what teenagers do. I am so sorry."

Giving a conclusion of accidental death, she said: "On the balance of probabilities Abbie Walton probably drowned very quickly after she was last seen by her friends."What is also clear is that the other children who were with her did the best they could in the circumstances. There's no blame attributed to any of the children involved.

"They managed to get themselves out, they did their best, they went and called for help.

"Unfortunately, the point where they had gone in that day wasn't somewhere with a good phone signal and wasn't very easy to get to. To try and explain where they were was also difficult."

Tributes left near River Etherow in nearby Broadbottom. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Hutch added: "Very sadly, she did something that so many children do on a hot day. In Abbie's case, I have heard that she wasn't a swimmer and the water posed a particular risk to her."It's quite clear that despite warnings, the temptation of going for a paddle was too much for them on that day in question. Abbie could have had a lovely evening that day but the river became deeper unexpectedly, she lost her balance, and couldn't recover from that."She said she would write to the Department of Education and ask them to 'look at how children, particularly secondary school children, who can be so much more independent and mobile, are warned about the risks of water.'"Very sadly, every summer, children die in the water," she said. "It's about getting the message across just how dangerous it is going into the water and that it is much safer to go swimming a swimming pool or publicly maintained facility."